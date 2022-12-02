Sports Weekend Preview: Kelowna Rockets head south, West Kelowna Warriors host teddy bear toss night

The Warriors will try to hand Penticton their first loss of the season on Saturday night

Kelowna Rockets

It won’t be an easy weekend for the Kelowna Rockets as they’re heading south of the border for three games in three nights against the Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, and Everett Silvertips.

Going into the big weekend, the Rockets are eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 9-10-2-0 with their last loss coming on Tuesday night (Nov. 29), a thrilling 6-5 overtime loss against the Regina Pats.

On Friday night, the roadtrip begins when the Rockets take on the Spokane Chiefs. In their first meeting of the season on Nov. 19, the Rockets won 10-3 in Kelowna.

This season has been a struggle for the Chiefs so far as they sit ninth in the West with a 4-16-0-1 record.

Puck drop on Friday night is at 7:05 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The roadtrip becomes more difficult as it progresses, with Kelowna taking on the Tri-City Americans Saturday night. Tri-City is coming off of two-straight wins and currently sit one spot ahead of the Rockets in the standings with a 10-13-0-0 record.

Back on Nov. 20 in Kelowna, the Rockets beat the Americans 5-3.

Saturday night’s puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington.

The three-game trip comes to an end on Sunday night when the Rockets take on the Everett Silvertips for the third time this season.

After Everett won the first meeting, the Rockets won the last matchup on Nov. 25 with a 4-2 win.

Everett is fourth in the conference with a 13-9-1-0 record.

Sunday night is a 4:05 p.m. puck drop at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Before the road trip, the Rockets received big news on Thursday when forward Andrew Cristall was named to the Canadian Hockey League’s team of the month.

The bad news for the Rockets is they will be missing forward Adam Kydd for six weeks with a lower-body injury.

West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors also have a massive weekend ahead.

After losing four straight games, the Warriors got back in the win column with a 4-3 win over Prince George last Saturday night and now have two big games ahead.

Going into the weekend, West Kelowna sit second in the Interior Conference with a 13-6-2-0 record.

It’s going to be a fun one at Royal LePage Place as the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night. When the Warriors score their first goal of the game, fans will throw teddy bears onto the ice to go to places in need at this time of the year. This year, around 80 bears will go to the senior centres in the community and the rest will be donated to the Toy Mountain event at Orchard Park Mall from Dec. 8-10.

West Kelowna has won both matchups so far this season by the score of 4-3. Vernon is sitting sixth in the conference with a 9-10-0-3 record.

Puck drop on Friday night is at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday night, the Warriors face their rivals and their biggest task of the season for the fourth time already as they head to Penticton to take on the Vees.

Penticton has dominated the Warriors like they have to every other team this season. In three games, Penticton is outscoring West Kelowna 25-6.

The Vees are first in the entire BCHL with a perfect record of 23-0-0-0.

Puck drop on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre is at 7 p.m.

