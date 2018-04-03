Spring in full swing

Vernon golf courses are open and taking tee times!

Spring is in full swing! Well at least at some local golf courses.

Hillview golf opened their front nine Thursday while Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s 18-hole championship course was the first to fully open Thursday.

“The back nine is still closed due to moisture,” Hillview states.

Vernon and Golf and Country Club’s tentative opening date is Thursday, April 5 – weather permitting. The driving range is open for any one wanting to practice their swing.

Opening day at The Rise is set for April 13.

“We know you’re all chomping at the bit to get swinging, we are as well,” the Fred Couples signature course states. “As with most courses in the valley, the snow has stayed a lot longer than normal. Because of this we have pushed back our opening day to Friday, April 13. Please be aware that this is still tentative and weather dependant.”

Predator Ridge hasn’t set a date quite yet.

“The melt is on,” the resort stated Monday, March 26. “With double digits in the forecast this week, we’re hoping that by this time next week, all we’re seeing is green!”

Ridge claims top honours

To see what the North Okanagan’s courses have in store for the year, check out The Morning Star’s special Progress supplement in last Sunday’s paper – or see it online.

