Sprinting to the top: UBC Okanagan mentor up for female coach of the year

UBC Okanagan’s Malindi Elmore is being recognized for her efforts this past year.

Elmore, who is UBCO’s cross-country head coach, was named a finalist for the Female Coach of the Year ahead of the 55th annual BC Athlete of the Year awards.

“Malindi continues to impress as a high-performance coach in the university system here at UBCO,” said UBCO Director of Athletics and Recreation Tom Huisman. “We are incredibly proud of her and her accomplishments and all that she brings to the development of her team and our distance running student-athletes.”

The former Olympian has been the head coach of the team since the start of 2020, and has turned the program into one of the best in the country, regularly being ranked in the top 10 across the nation. Elmore won the 2021 Canada West Coach of the Year after guiding the team to back-to-back silver medals in the conference and fifth and eighth respectively at the 2021 and 2022 USPORTS Championships.

In her time, multiple runners on the team have been named Canada West All-Stars and USPORTS All-Canadian honours.

Elmore is going against four other coaches in the category.

The 55th annual BC Athlete of the Year awards are taking place on Thursday, March 9 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

