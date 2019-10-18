The Okanagan Sun’s Tyler Going (left) and Kian Ishani will look to finish strong in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 20. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze photo)

Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

The Sun visit the Westshore Rebels in the final game of the season on Sunday

Ten weeks of British Columbia Football League regular season action will conclude when the Okanagan Sun play this weekend.

The Sun have clinched a playoff spot but depending on the result of their last regular season game Sunday, the team will finish third or fourth.

The Sun will visit the Westshore Rebels Sunday afternoon, a team that bested them 16-13 in August.

The culmination of 10 weeks, wins and losses and team growth will be put to the test when the Sun enter the playoffs, regardless of which position they end up in an who they face.

Head coach Jamie Boreham said the team has come a long way since their first game on Aug. 3.

“I really think it’s just the experience and the guys growing together,” said Boreham.

“Week by week, we’ve seen that growth and we’ve been in close games and sometimes it takes longer to gel that you’d like to expect.

“Guys are starting to learn from the losses and the experiences and just carry on the little things that have won games.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

It was Boreham’s first year as head coach of the Sun, coupled with 75 per cent new coaching staff and a roster featuring 60 per cent either first-year or new Sun players.

With a 5-4 record going into Sunday’s match, it hasn’t been the ideal season for the Sun who struggled to consistently maintain a desired level of execution.

A 38-9 win here, a 44-9 loss there and a 19-14 win at their last home game highlight the inconsistencies from the season.

But with the playoffs comes a new slate.

With a win on Sunday, the Sun will get a rematch with the Rebels the following week for a chance to advance to the conference final.

A loss will mean a semifinal meeting with the Langley Rams, who went 2-0 against the Sun this season, outscoring the Okanagan squad by a total of 58-19.

As the regular season sets for the Sun this weekend, the upcoming playoff battle and a chance for the league championship will rise.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Just Posted

Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

The Sun visit the Westshore Rebels in the final game of the season on Sunday

RDCO to host Repair Café to help Kelowna residents fix household items

‘If you can carry it in under your arm, they’ll do their best to tackle the problem, with your help’

Kelowna Sally Ann extends helping hand to thief who stole shed

‘If you find yourself in a place of need, come talk to us, we are here to help’

ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

The decision means a new secondary school won’t be built along Webber Road

West Kelowna gets more firefighting power

10 new recruits have officially been placed on the city’s roster

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

Most Read