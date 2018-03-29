Steve Nash has been selected into the Naismith Hall of Fame File photo.

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

Victoria’s Steve Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports.

Speculation is unofficial but widely reported online.

Nash is a first-time hall-of-fame finalist. Grant Hill and Jason Kidd have been noted as the two joining Nash in the Springfield, MA.

NBA.com said the class of 2018 will officially be announced on Saturday (March 31) in San Antonio prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four. A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball, September 6-8, 2018.

Born in South Africa and raised in Saanich, Nash attended Arbutus middle school, Mount Douglas secondary and Saint Michaels University School. He won the provincial basketball championship with SMUS in 1992 and went on to play for Santa Clara in the NCAA from 1992 to 1996, where he was twice-named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year twice (1995 and 1996).

From NBA.com: Nash played in the NBA for 19 years, earning MVP honors twice (2005, 2006). An eight-time NBA All-Star (2002-2003, 2005-2008, 2010, 2012), Nash is also a three-time All-NBA First Team member (2005-2007). After leading the NBA in Assists Per Game for five seasons (2005-2007, 2010, 2011), he is ranked third in all-time assists. Nash holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904) and had four seasons in which he compiled a shooting percentage at or above 50 per cent for field goals, 40 per cent for three-pointers, and 90 per cent for free throws during the entire NBA regular season, the most of any player in the history of the league.

Previous story
Former Expos and Mets great Rusty Staub dead at 73
Next story
Spotlight shines on Heat athletes at annual awards

Just Posted

Homeless shelter in Kelowna’s old A&B Sound will be up and running for another year

Cornerstone shelter to remain open until March 2019

Mental health awareness bike ride coming back to Kelowna

CMHA’s Peyton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride to go June 24 in Kelowna

More road work in Kelowna to extend city’s fibre optic network

Starting Tuesday work will be done on a section of Benvoulin Road

Okanagan mail thieves get prison time

A mail theft spree in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland has been ended.

Ridge claims top honours

Predator Ridge named BC Golf Safari’s top Okanagan course

A cloudy Easter weekend ahead

A look at weather for the weekend across the Okanagan and Shuswap

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Direct indictment means father accused of filicide likely to face judge and jury

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Matthew Good still hoping to play concerts in Kelowna, Abbotsford

Rocker is in hospital after collapsing on stage in Edmonton

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most people in B.C. say landlords should be able to reject tenants with pets: poll

Survey finds 63 per cent of Canadians side with landlords’ right to refuse rent to pet owners

Another inmate files lawsuit against Okanagan Correctional Centre

Fifth inmate to file a lawsuit against the OCC in a matter of months

Most Read