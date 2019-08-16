Strong finish on the year a goal for Kelowna golfer

Kelowna’s Megan Osland will play at the 2019 CP Canadian Women’s Open in Aurora, Ont., taking place Aug. 22 to 25. (contributed)

The year is gradually wrapping up for Kelowna pro golfer Megan Osland.

After missing the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open by two strokes in May, Osland has foraged on to earn an exemption into the 2019 Canadian Women’s Open at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont., starting Aug. 19.

The year’s experiences for the Kelowna Senior Secondary graduate have Osland feeling confident ahead of one of the last tours of the year.

“I’m really just excited to get out there, I hear the course is incredible,” she said.

“The U.S. Open earlier this year was a good stepping stone for me.

“The more I’m out there, the more comfortable I feel…I’m excited for this tournament and feeling comfortable at this level.”

The missed cut at the open was just one of the few disheartening performances for Osland this year.

As the year wraps up heading into the fall season, the golfer will combine all of those experiences into her next test.

Bouncing back after the unsatisfying finishes is a necessity for her line of work.

“I take it week-by-week. And always look at the positives of each week,” Osland said.

Missing the cut by only two strokes at the U.S. Open was the toughest, but also the most constructive.

“I played well at the Open, and that one hurt a little,” she said.

“I had an amazing experience though, I finished well and beat some bigger names on the tour.

”I took away so many great things but it definitely would’ve been nice to make the cut.”

Osland is enjoying some time off and getting some practice in ahead of the open alongside some family friends.

She doesn’t share her trade secrets when practicing but appreciates the relaxing nature of spending time with friends before an upcoming and challenging tournament.

The upcoming Canadian Women’s Open invites 156 of the top LGPA players in the world at the Magna Golf Club, an award-winning course.

