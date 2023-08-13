Ethan Marshall dives for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Okanagan Sun- Kamloops Broncos matchup on Saturday, Aug. 12 from Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. (Marissa Baecker- Shoot the Breeze Photography)

Strong second half propels Okanagan Sun past Kamloops

Okanagan had 27 unanswered in the second to defeat the Broncos 37-12 on Saturday night

The reigning national champion Okanagan Sun continued their strong run of a play with a convincing 37-12 victory over the Kamloops Broncos.

In front of a packed Apple Bowl on Saturday (Aug. 12) night, Okanagan showcased why they are the top team in the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC), despite an opening half surge from the Broncos.

Kamloops ended the first half with a 12-10 lead, behind QB Clark Snider’s two passing touchdowns.

However, the Sun defence erupted in the second, forcing four consecutive turnovers on Kamloops.

Second year defensive back Michael Jourdan picked off Snider twice in a row, which helped propel Okanagan to a lead they would not relinquish.

The Sun finished with 421 yards of offence, with two touchdowns from Liam Kroeger, and one each from reciever Ethan Marshall and running back Aiden Wiberg.

Next up for the 3-0 Sun is a date with the Langley Rams (1-1) on Saturday, Aug. 19 to wrap up three straight at home. The following week will be a blockbuster matchup against the other undefeated team in the conference, the Westshore Rebels.

More information can be found at okanagansun.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun rise franchise national championship banners before home opener

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun looking to stay hot against Kamloops

Football

