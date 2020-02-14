Junior Heat volleyball stars. From left, Lexi Prefontaine, Taysha Boulter, Brooklyn Parliament, Tessa Ivans, Madelyn Hettinga, Rosie Howard, Amelia Anderson, Sophie Lachapelle and Anya Pemberton. (Photo: John Anderson)

Strong side: Okanagan volleyball aces moving on to university level

This Junior Heat squad has nine teammates heading to collegiate level next season

A deep set of talented volleyball players from the Okanagan will be taking their skills to the collegiate level next season.

Nine members of the Junior Heat U17/18 volleyball team have received scholarships to play post-secondary volleyball next season at various schools across North America.

Lexi Prefontaine, Taysha Boulter, Tessa Ivans and Madelyn Hettinga will stay local and join the UBC Okanagan Heat volleyball program next season.

Rosie Howard will join the College of the Rockies, Ameila Anderson is heading to Macewan University and Sophie Lachapelle is set to attend Simon Fraser University.

Brooklyn Parliament will attend York University and Anya Pemberton is heading south to join Arizona State.

The team’s 10th star, Emily Daum is hoping to attend Douglas College next season.

The squad of Junior Heat stars will conclude the season going into spring, before training and getting set for the upcoming challenges at the start of next year’s collegiate season.

READ MORE: Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

READ MORE: Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBCO HeatVolleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Just Posted

Impounded bus returns to Kelowna service after impaired driving incident

The bus involved in an alleged impaired driving incident last week is back on the streets

Kelowna councillor gives from the heart for Okanagan College this Valentine’s Day

Maxine DeHart spearheads the Our Students, Your Health campaign

Strong side: Okanagan volleyball aces moving on to university level

This Junior Heat squad has nine teammates heading to collegiate level next season

Sopa Square business owners voice outrage over heating issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

Couple who denied driving at time of crash found liable by Kelowna judge

Two pedestrians were hit during incident when Range Rover sped through red light

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

Most Read