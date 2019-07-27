Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski (28) jostles with Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin (17) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday July 27, 2019 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

Vancouver now sits at 4-11-9 in MLS action

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vito Mannone had five saves for his seventh shutout of the season to help Minnesota United hold on for a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for his fourth shutout of the season for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannone denied Yordy Reyna’s volley in the 53rd minute and made a diving save for Minnesota (10-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Minnesota United’s Angelo Rodriguez nearly gave the Whitecaps (4-11-9) the lead with a narrowly avoided own goal in the 19th minute when he redirected Ali Adnan’s free kick off the crossbar.

READ MORE: Calgary bounces withering Whitecaps from Canadian Championships

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

Just Posted

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 33

Incident took place south of Kelowna

Kelowna firefighters battle smoke and flames in detached garage

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not suspicious

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Kelowna swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself in the Similkameen

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Letter: City planning decisions lack public input

To the editor: Meaningful public consultation starts from the bottom up where… Continue reading

Letter: Speak out over childcare shortage

To the editor: I am writing to you in regard to the… Continue reading

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Most Read