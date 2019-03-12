Summerland Atom Development Jets defeat Kelowna

On March 9, in their last game of the season, the Summerland Atom Development Jets took on their season rivals, the Kelowna Rockets, for the top of the OMAHA Atom Development C league standings.
Kelowna player Parker Lampshire, assisted by Jonah Rampone and Marin Deadmarsh, opened the scoring at 4:36 of the first period.
The Jets answered back in the second with a goal by Landen Boerboom at 9:50, tying the game at 1-1.
Tanner Rolston then scored a beautiful top corner goal assisted by Kai Kentel and Levi Young at 7:40 in the second, giving the Jets the lead.
Kelowna’s Ryder Kinjerski-Nielsen, assisted by Jonah Rampone, tied the game up at 9:43 of the third period.
With the crowd on the edge of their seats, as Summerland needed the two points from the win to take the lead in the division standings, with 1:43 seconds left in the third period Levi Young sealed the deal for Summerland making this a 3-1 game.
Summerland’s defence, backed by goaltender Jayden Patterson, rallied strong in the final minutes shutting down some of Kelowna’s top players to keep the one-goal lead.