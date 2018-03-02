Kelowna Chiefs captain Brett Witala. - Image: Facebook/Kelowna Chiefs

Summerland extends series with Kelowna Chiefs

The Steam rallied to stave off elimination with a 4-2 playoff win over Kelowna Thursday night

The Summerland Steam staved off elimination last night with a 4-2 win over the Kelowna Chiefs as the team’s first round KIJHL series continues to go back and forth.

The Chiefs still lead the series three games to two with game six heading back to Summerland tonight.

Scott Robinson scored all four goals for Summerland Thursday night at Rutland Arena including two goals in the third period to break open a tight game.

Cole Williams and Juanre Naude scored the Kelowna goals. The Chiefs outshot Summerland 50-35 in the game.

With game six tonight in Summerland, if the Steam can extend the series to a seventh and deciding game, it will be held Saturday night at Rutland Arena in Kelowna.

