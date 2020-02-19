BASKETBALL TEAM The Summerland Secondary School junior boys Rockets basketball team will advance to the Provincials. In the back row from left are coach Paul Girard, Elijah Dueck, Gavin Lodermeier, Noah Russill, Josh Colley, Nathan Dykstra, Logan Coulter and coach Matt Dykstra. In front from left are Diesel Hughes, Athan Smith, Holden Girard, Andrei Panganiban, Sam Plant, Mattias Van Bergeyk, and head coach Kevin Lodermeier. (Contributed)

Summerland junior boys basketball team off to Provincials

Tournament will be held in Langley Feb. 22 to 25

The Summerland Secondary School junior boys Rockets basketball team qualified for the Provincials, Feb. 22 to 25 after finishing third at the Okanagan Valley Championships in Summerland last weekend.

The Provincials will be held in Langley Feb. 22 to 25.

The Valley Championship tournament had the top two teams from each of the four Okanagan zones battling it out for four berths to the provincials.

READ ALSO: Summerland basketball team advances to Provincials

READ ALSO: Summerland to host basketball tournament

Summerland, with 27 wins and seven losses, entered the weekend as the top seeded team out of the south zone.

Their opening game was a narrow victory over Valleyview (Kamloops) in front of a crowd of students and parents.

In their second game, they lost to Kelowna Secondary School, ranked second in the province, in a fast paced game with strong shooting from both teams.

In their third game, Summerland needed a win against Salmon Arm to advance to the provincials.

The two teams have played each other many times over the last four to five years in school and club competition.

The players from both teams know each other well and have a friendly respectful bond between them.

Summerland started the game with a 17-0 run, but Salmon Arm clawed their way back to within one point at 33-32.

They could not complete the comeback and in the fourth quarter, Summerland tightened up on defence and pulled out the victory 45-35.

In their final game, Summerland defeated Valleyview for a second time with a score of 46-37.

Nathan Dykstra, Gavin Lodermeier,and Andrei Panganiban all made the tournament All Star roster.

The Summerland Secondary School athletic department and all of the basketball players would like to thank all of the supporters who donated to the Basketball Fitness and Skills-a-thon in November. Numerous Summerland businesses and corporate donors supported the team.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School Basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

Just Posted

‘It’s been a great program’:New foreign worker requirements help Okanagan fruit industry

Biometric requirements began in late 2018, and will have long-term advantages for workers in Kelowna

Kelowna metropolitan area surges above 217,000 people: Report

Between 2018 and 2019, report said region had second highest population growth in BC

Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

The enforcement action will continue throughout the week

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

A $1,500 grant towards a neighbourhood enhancement project is up for grabs

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

After two years Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance remains a mystery

The 20-year-old vanished after leaving a party in Sun Peaks on Feb. 17, 2018

Most Read