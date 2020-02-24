Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Junior B hockey teams begin best of seven series on Feb. 28 in Princeton

PLAYOFF ACTION The Princeton Posse and the Summerland Steam will face each other in the division semifinals beginning Feb. 29. The Posse finished in second place in regular season hockey action while the Steam finished in third place. The winner of the best of seven series will go on to face the winner of the Kelowna Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights. (KIJHL logos)

The Summerland Steam and the Princeton Posse will face off in Junior B hockey playoff action beginning this weekend.

The Posse is ranked second place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Divison of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League while the Steam is in third place.

The Posse earned 27 wins, 16 losses, one tie and five overtime losses in regular season play.

The Steam finished the regular season with 22 wins, 22 losses, one tie and four overtime losses.

Last year, the two teams faced off, with Summerland in second place and Princeton in third place

The best of seven division semifinal series begins with games Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Princeton and District Arena.

On Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3, the hockey action will move to the Summerland Arena, with game time beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

The schedule for additional games, if needed, has not yet been determined.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs best of seven series.

The Chiefs are in first place in the league, while the Knights are in fourth place.

This season, the Chiefs finished with 32 wins, 12 losses, three ties and two overtime losses, while the North Okanagan Knights had 13 wins, 30 losses, one tie and five overtime losses.

The fifth team in the division, the Osoyoos Coyotes, finished with none wins, 37 losses, one tie and two overtime losses.

Junior B Hockey