AT THE NET Sam Petruch of the Revelstoke Grizzlies skates behind the Summerland Steam net during a game at the Summerland Arena on Saturday evening. The Grizzlies won that game in a 7-1 decision. Plese see full story on A14. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

The Summerland Steam earned one win and one loss, both on home ice, in Junior B hockey action on the weekend.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the Kamloops Storm, playing to a 4-3 win.

Kamloops opened scoring with a goal at 8:48 in the first period to take the lead.

In the second period. Austin O’Neil of the Steam tied the game with a goal at 16:49. Morey Babakaiff and Mitchell Gove had the assists.

The gaol was reinforced when Ty Banser scored for the Steam at 14:28, assisted by Cory Loring and Cole Waldbillig.

The Storm responded at 11:48 when Chris Thon scored to tie the game, assisted by Carter McLelland and Connor Steed.

Summerland pulled ahead when Babakaiff scored at 9:39, assisted by Gove and O’Neil.

READ ALSO: Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam lose twice in weekend hockey action

In the third period, Loring added a goal for the Steam at 17:31, assisted by Ethan Grover.

The final goal of the game came at 1:21 when Garrett Ewert of the Storm scored on a power play, assisted by Thon and Jayden Castle.

On Saturday, the Steam hosted the Revelstoke Grizzlies, playing to a 7-1 loss.

Summerland opened scoring when Cody Swan scored at 17:21 in the first period, assisted by Waldbillig and Matthew Byrne.

The Grizzlies responded at 15:45 with a goal by Caleb Dancey, assisted by Cody Flann and Jordan Kohlman.

For the rest of the game, all the scoring was done by Revelstoke.

In the second period, Brenden Vulcano scored at 14:32, assisted by Flann and Finn Withey.

Withey added a goal with three seconds remaining in the period, assisted by Flan and Cole Golden.

In the third period, Golden scored at 16:23, assisted by Vulcano and Aiden Cornell. Jake Huculak added a power play goal at 11:03, with assists by Flann and Noah Desouza. Golden then scored at 8:10, with assists by Cornell and Withey. Cash Sawchyn contributed a goal at 4:11, with assists by Sam Petruch and Dancey.

The next game for the Steam will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 against the Kelowna Chiefs. The game, at the Rutland Arena, begins at 7 p.m.

The next home game is on Dec. 17, when the Steam host the North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

At present, the Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team has a record of 12 wins, 14 losses and four overtime losses in regular season action.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks
Next story
Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna man has been located

Police are confirming William Bryon Williams is no longer missing

Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Matthew Wedman led Kelowna to a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday

Kelowna third most generous city in Canada on GoFundMe

Kelowna took the number-three spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Straight from DeHart

Shoe repair shop finds unique way to expand services

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

Most Read