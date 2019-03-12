Summerland Steam, Kelowna Chiefs continue playoff series

Kelowna has two of Junior B league’s scoring leaders as best of seven division finals continues

The Steam’s loss last night to the Kelowna Chiefs has them down two games to one in the best of seven playoff series.

The Chiefs have been getting plenty of offence during the playoffs so far. They have three players in the top 10 in points and two of those players are in the top three.

Brody Dale and Ryan Stack of the Chiefs have been a force so far with Dale leading the league with 16 points and Stack right behind him with 15 of his own.

Game four is tonight at the Summerland Arena where the Steam will look to bounce back after last night’s game. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

