Summerland Steam lose once, win once in weekend hockey action

The Summerland Steam, in white, and the Princeton Posse faced each other in arecent Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena

The Summerland Steam lost to the 100 Mile House Wranglers, but defeated the Princeton Posse in Junior B hockey action on the weekend.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the 100 Mile Wranglers, playing to a 5-3 loss.

Summerland opened scoring at 13:06 in the first period with a goal by Ante Mustapic, assisted by Mitchell Gove and Ethan McLaughlin.

The Wranglers responded with a goal at 12:32, by Khale Skinner, assisted by Eric Smith and Nic Flinton.

Gove then scored for the Steam on a power play at 10:42. Mustapic and Lane French assisted.

The Steam notched another goal at 5:38, when Josh Bourchier scored, assisted by Jordon Woytas.

The second Wranglers goal of the evening came at 2:31 when Skiner scored, with assists by Jackson Kowblick and Flinton.

The second period was scoreless.

The Wranglers dominated the third period.

At 18:02, Darian Long scored to tie the game. Aidan Morrison and Cory Loring assisted.

Loring added a goal at 11:19, with assists by Quinn Mulder and Cody Barnes.

At 10:47, Loring scored once more, assisted by Barnes and Mulder.

On Saturday, the Steam traveled to Princeton to face the Posse.

This time, the Steam won in a 6-3 decision.

Princeton took the lead in the first period when Brendan Adams scored on a power play at 9:43. Noah Brusse and Aubrey Macleod assisted.

In the second period, Gove scored at 17:58 to tie the game. French and Levi Carter assisted.

The Posse responded at 10:51 with a goal by Justin Fodchuk, assisted by Adams.

Liam McLaren of the Steam then scored at 9:15 to tie the game. Morey Babakaiff and Matthew Byrne assisted.

Byrne added a goal at 6:14, with assists by Babakaiff and McLaughlin.

In the third period, Macleod scored for the Posse at 17:45, assisted by Terrance Joseph.

French responded at 6:54 with a goal for the Steam, assisted by Carter.

Gove added a Summerland goal at 2:07, assisted by Mustapic and French.

The final goal, at 1:31 came when Matthew Byrne scored on an empty net. Liam McLaren assisted.

At present, the Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Steam’s record to date is 20 wins, 19 losses and four overtime losses. On Friday, the Steam will host the Posse and on Saturday the Steam will host the Chase Heat.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.

