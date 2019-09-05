Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

The Summerland Steam will play two exhibition games this weekend before moving into regular season hockey action.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Osoyoos Coyotes, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Steam will travel to Osoyoos to face the Coyotes at the Sun Bowl Arena. The game begins at 7:35 p.m.

READ ALSO: New coach, general manager for Summerland Steam

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam players honoured at awards ceremony

Regular season hockey action begins on Friday, Sept. 13, when the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

So far this year, the Steam have had two exhibition games.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs played to a 3-3 tie at the Rutland Arena.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Steam lost 4-2 to the Chiefs on home ice.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Just Posted

Company shows first interest in bringing ride-hailing to Kelowna

One councillor is thrilled a company is finally looking to offer services in the Okanagan

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

55+ BC Games ready to take over Kelowna

The games run from Sept. 10 to 14

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Most Read