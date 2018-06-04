Tyson Lamb and the Kelowna Sun Devils swept three games on the coast over the weekend. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

Sun Devils burn coastal opponents, now 18-0

Kelowna still undefeated in B.C. 18U AAA baseball league action, meets COMBA Wednesday

The Kelowna Sun Devils look to keep their unbeaten league record in tact Wednesday night when they host the COMBA Sun Devils at Edith Gay Park.

The defending champion Kelowna squad, coming off a dominant weekend on the Lower Mainland, is a spotless 18-0 so far in the B.C. 18U AAA action.

The Sun Devils won all three games on the coast, outscoring their opponents 42-9 in the process.

In the opener Saturday in Richmond, the Sun Devils had 15 hits en route to an 18-0 victory over the Chuckers, in a game called after five due to the mercy rule.

Tyson Lamb led the offense with three hits and three RBIs, while also earning the win (2-0, 0.00) on the mound with eight strikeouts. Connor Lamb added four RBIs, Matt Fuchs had three RBIs while Adam Renneberg collected three hits.

In Game 2, Nathan Ringness-Law (4-0), who tossed a no-hitter a week earlier, went seven innings and struckout 13 in a 6-1 win over Richmond.

The managed just five hits and left six on base, but still had more than enough offense for the win.

David Osborn and Connor Lamb each had a run scoring triple to lead the offense

On Sunday, in rainy, muddy conditions, the Sun Devils subdued the Cloverdale Spurs 18-8. Kelowna had 14 hits, blowing the game open with an eight-run third inning.

Joran Laidlaw went 3 1/3 innings on the hill for his fourth win, while Adam Renneberg pitched the last 3 2/3.

Laidlaw helped his own cause going 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Jaimes Guidon and Jackson Sowerby each drove in three.

The series finale in Cloverdale was called off due to rain and will be made up at a later date.

