The COMBA Sun Devils at the Canada Day midget tournament in Mission.

Sun Devils most sportsmanlike team at Mission tourney

COMBA midget AA club competes at seven-team Canada Day baseball tourney

The COMBA midget AA Sun Devils spent their country’s birthday weekend competing at the Canada Day midget AA/AAA baseball tournament in Mission.

The seven-team tourney featured some of the top AA teams in the province.

On Friday night in their opening game, the Kelowna-based Sun Devils held their own with the Victoria AAA Eagles, playing to 6-6 tie in eight innings.

After a 12-1 loss to the Fraser Valley Twins on Saturday, COMBA rebounded with an 8-6 win. The Sun Devils who were solid on offense and defense pulled ahead in the seventh for the win.

On Sunday morning, the Sun Devils needed a win to move onto the final, but fell 10-3 the Tri City Thunder to place fifth overall.

The COMBA Sun Devils may not have reached the championship game but received a prestigious award and medals to go with it. Tournament umpires/directors named the Kelowna club the most sportsmanlike team.

