Dreyton Nelmes throws for the Kelowna Sun Devils during the Kamloops River City Classic on the May long weekend. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

Sun Devils second at Kamloops tournament

Kelowna bounces back from 0-2 start to reach the final of River City Classic

The Kelowna Sun Devils rebounded from a sluggish start to finish as the runner-up at the Kamloops River City Classic.

The defending B.C. 18U AAA baseball champs opened the six-team tournament on the wrong foot, losing 9-4 to the host Riverdogs and 11-2 to the Cowichan Valley Mustangs.

On Sunday, the Sun Devils bounced back with convincing wins over Prince George (9-1) and Vernon Canadians (9-0) to earn a berth in the playoff round.

In the semifinal, Kelowna avenged the previous defeat to Cowichan with an 8-0 win.

In the championship final, the host Riverdogs got the better of the Sun Devils 6-3.

“The boys played solid,” said Sun Devils head coach Rob Law. “A couple of small mental lapses could have changed the outcome, but we are very proud of them.”

Some of the highlights for the Sun Devils included:

• Nathan Ringness-Law throws a no-hitter through five innings against the Prince George Knights striking out eight, walking two and allowing no earned runs. Adam Renneberg led the team with two hits and two stolen bases. Brady Renneberg had a bases clearing triple and three RBIs in the win.

• Jordan Laidlaw goes five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three in the shutout of Vernon. Adam Renneberg collected three hits and three stolen bases, while Jaimes Guidon, Matt Fuchs collected two hits apiece

• Dreyton Nelmes beat Cowichan Valley in the semifinals, allowing three hits, striking out six and allowing no earned runs over six innings. Matt Fuchs, Nathan Ringness-Law and Brady Renneberg had two hits a piece while Fuchs had a single and a double, Ringness-Law had three stolen bases.

• In the final against Kamloops, Adam Renneberg took the loss on the hill going 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking five.

The Sun Devils return to league action this weekend on the road, with doubleheaders Saturday in South Fraser and Sunday in Chilliwack.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Just Posted

An evening of burlesque, poetry and mystery descends on Kelowna

The Poetry Elf creates an immersive event that isn’t a typical burlesque

Last chance for input on proposed Kelowna bike lanes

The lanes, slated for Sutherland Avenue, could be built next year

Okanagan Lake not rising as fast as before: River Forecast Centre

Similkameen River flood risk shifts to rainfall, not snowpack

Conference at Okanagan College in Kelowna has big hopes

Finding the Good: conference seeks to generate new ideas for ethical International Development

Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-old

Bridge replaced the 50-year-old Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge on May 25, 2008

They came for a good time on Shuswap Lake

Trooper plays for hundreds on Shuswap Lake this past May Long weekend

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Sun Devils second at Kamloops tournament

Kelowna bounces back from 0-2 start to reach the final of River City Classic

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

Most Read