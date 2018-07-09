Nathan Ringness-Law and the undefeated Kelowna Sun Devils will host the Vernon Canadians Wednesday. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

Sun Devils sweep Canadians, still unbeaten

Defending BC 18U AAA baseball champs now 27-0-1 with 10 games remaining.

With 10 games remaining in regular schedule, the Kelowna Sun Devils look to ride the momentum of an unbeatem season right into the B.C. 18U AAA playoffs.

The Sun Devils (27-0-1) will take on the Vernon Canadians for the final time this season Wednesday night at Edith Gay Park. First pitch is 6 p.m.

The defending champion Sun Devils are coming off a two-game sweep of the Canadians Sunday in Vernon.

In the opener, Nathan Ringness-Law pushed his record to 7-0 as the Sun Devils downed the Canadians 10-4. Ringness-Law, who sports a miniscule 0.32 ERA, pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out nine.

Jackson Sowerby paced the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Matt Fuchs and Spencer Klassen each drove in two runs.

In Game 2, the Sun Devils struggled defensively but still hung on for a 16-11 win. Kelowna led 13-1 before the Canadians made it interesting with 10 runs in the sixth inning. The Sun Devils committed eight errors in the inning.

“Just one of those games, innings, that everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” said Sun Devils coach Rob Law. “Just an anomaly that you can’t explain as a coach. The hardest part as a coaching staff is you have to watch them go through it and allow them to figure it out for themselves.”

Jordan Laidlaw (5-0) went five innings on the mound for the win, while Brady Renneberg earned the save. Spencer Klassen led the offensive attack with three hits, four RBIs and four stolen bases.

On Saturday, in a make-up game for a rainout on June 3, the Sun Devils scored 10 runs in the first en route to a 12-1 mercy of the Cloverdale Spurs.

Ethan Soroka (.421 avg) led the offense with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs, while Tyson Lamb had three hits and three RBIs. Dreyton Nelmes (2-0) picked up his second win of the season.

