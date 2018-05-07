Sun Devils undefeated at Alberta tourney

Kelowna goes 4-0, finishes third at Medicine Hat baseball tournament

The Kelowna Sun Devils headed east to Alberta for some exhibition baseball and returned home with an undefeated record.

The defending B.C. 18U AAA champs posted a 4-0 record to finish third overall at the UCT Medicine Hat High School Tournament.

The Sun Devils opened with a 10-3 win over the Chinook Coyotes. Jordan Laidlaw pitched 4 2/3 innnings of scoreless ball, while Jaimes Guidon and Ethan Soroka led the offense with two hits each Tyson Lamb and Nathan Ringness-Law each had 3 stolen bases.

In Game 2, Nathan Ringness-Law threw a no hitter for four innings and struck out eigth in a 16-0 mercy win over the Eagle Butte Talons .

Blake Badger, with two doubles, and Brady Renneberg, with two hits, led the offense, while Jack Janzen had three RBIs.

Kelowna then defeated the Monsignor Colts 7-5. Ethan Soroka went 5 2/3 and struck out five. Jack Janzen came in for the save. Dreyton Nelmes and Connor Lamb each had two hits, while Matt Fuchs and Jaimes Guidon had two RBIs apiece.

The Sun Devils finished in a three-way tie for first, but based on total defensive runs had to settle for a berth in the third-fourth place game.

Kelowna capped off the weekend with a 12-9 win over the Notre Dame Hounds. Dreyton Nelmes picked up the victory 2 2/3 innings for the win. Nathan Ringness-Law pitched three innings in relief and struck out five.

Nathan Ringness-Law and Tyson Lamb collected two hits and three stolen bases each.

“The boys played extremely well and to miss the final due to total defensive runs was a bit of a blow to them, they came out and finished what they had started,” said Sun Devils coach Rob Law. “They took care of business in all aspects of the game. Very proud of our boys.”

The Sun Devils return to league play agains the COMBA Sun Devils on Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Edith Gay Park.

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer
OGC athletes compete in Colombia

