Sun in semifinals, pink at the rink and UBCO battling for postseason: Kelowna sports weekend preview

The undefeated Sun take on the Langley Rams in the BC Conference semi-final at the Apple Bowl

It’s almost the weekend which means another busy weekend for the Kelowna sports scene.

Okanagan Sun

After an undefeated 10-0 regular season, the Okanagan Sun welcome the Langley Rams to the Apple Bowl in the BC Conference semi-final.

The Sun were dominant in the regular season, as they scored 448 points and only allowed 135. The Rams, who finished the regular season 5-5, allowed the second lowest amount of points (200) but only scored 205 points. Despite the record, the Rams have experience on their team as they won the Canadian Bowl last year.

In two games against each other this year, the Sun outscored the Rams 62-17.

Going into the postseason, the Sun are the number one ranked team in all of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL).

Kick off at the Apple Bowl is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets start a three-game homestand tonight (Oct. 14) as they welcome the Everett Silvertips to Prospera Place.

After splitting their two-game road trip in Victoria, the Rockets are looking to get back in the win column. While the Rockets currently sit fourth in the western conference with a 3-3-1 record, the Silvertips are off to a hot streak this season as they’re 5-1, sitting second in the conference.

Tonight’s game is the 11th annual Canadian Cancer Society Pink at the Rink night at Prospera Place. The Rockets will be wearing pink jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available here.

West Kelowna Warriors

It’s also a one-game weekend for the Warriors as well, as they welcome the only American team in the BCHL, the Wenatchee Wild to town.

The Warriors (3-1-2-0) have already welcomed the Wild (1-3-0-1) to town earlier this season, when they beat them 7-4.

Last weekend, the Warriors suffered back-to-back overtime losses against Cranbrook and Trail.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Warriors announced their leadership group for the season. 20-year-old forward Aiden Reeves has been named the captain of the team, who previously spent the last three seasons with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the WHL.

Forwards Riley Sharun and Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero have been named permanent assistant captains. Brennan Nelson will also wear the ‘A’ for home games while Chris Duclair will wear the ‘A’ on the road.

“The guys were unanimous in their decision on who they wanted to lead this season,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “We have a great group of local, returning and new players who we believe will continue to drive the culture and expectations set over the past few seasons.”

Puck drop for tonight’s game at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Kelowna Chiefs

The Kelowna Chiefs are set to play a home-and-home series this weekend against the Princeton Posse.

It’s been a slow start for the Chiefs as they’re 1-4 (fifth – Bill Ohlhausen division) this season and have scored five goals as a team. Princeton (second – Bill Ohlhausen division) has had a great start to the year as they’re 4-2.

Friday night’s game will take place at Princeton and District Arena in Princeton while Saturday’s game will take place at Rutland Arena. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m.

UBCO Soccer

The UBCO soccer teams are battling for playoff position as the seasons get close to coming to an end.

Going into the weekend with a 4-4-3 record, the men’s team is heading to Prince George to take on the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) twice, on Saturday and Sunday. UNBC has had a great year as they go into the weekend with a 6-4-2 record.

Kick off is at 12 p.m. for both games.

The women’s team will also be travelling as they hit the pitch tonight in Calgary against the University of Calgary Dinos. It’s a uphill battle for the women as they as they’re 3-6-3 going into the weekend while Calgary is 6-4-2. Kick off is at 3 p.m. pacific time.

They will have a travel day on Saturday as they head to Prince George to take on UNBC on Sunday after the men’s game. UNBC women’s team is 4-5-3. Sunday’s kickoff is at 2:15 p.m.

