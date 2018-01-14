-Image: Contributed

Super Curling League scores from Week 12

Dave Mellof and Rob Koffski continue to be atop the standings in Kelowna curling circuit

Kelowna Super Curling League—Week 12

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

A tight game that saw Sturgeon Hall up 4-3 after six ends when they broke the game open with a huge three ender to post the 7-3 victory over Foothills Creamery.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark):

OK Business Alliance made some great shots early to keep the game close at 3-3 when Sunset Ranch made two great final shots in the sixth end for a three and then stole a single in the seventh for the 7-3 win.

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke):

Raymond James dominated this game from the first end with a steal of four and then backed it up with the hammer and another four ender in the fourth to post the early 9-1 victory.

• World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

Stolairus Aviation was in good form this night and after a draw for three in the fourth saw themselves up 5-1. With their backs against the wall, World Financial tried to battle back but gave up a steal of three and shook hands early to give Team Mellof the 8-2 win.

• Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

A close game that saw the score tied 3-3 after five ends when Acorn Dental Group stole deuces in the next two ends to close out Artesano Cabinets 7-3.

Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 8-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 8-4; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 7-3; Business Alliance (Wright) 6-5; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) 6-6; and Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 5-7; Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 5-6; World Financial Group (Ludwar) 4-7; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) and Edward Jones (Cseke) 4-8.

