Super Curling League—Week 14

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson):

Foothills Creamery played well early and were up 4-1 after five ends when Raymond James found their legs and posted a three ender in the sixth. Team Koffski looked liked they were going to win another game when they stole a single in the seventh only to have Team Mamchur grind out a deuce in the final end to beat the league leaders 6-5.

• Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof) vs Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson):

Acorn Dental was up for the challenge this night and were only down 4-3 after five ends when Stolairus Aviation got our of a jam and made a great hit for a single. Team Mellof came back with a huge steal in the seventh and then ran Team Nillson out of rocks in the final end for the 6-3 victory.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

An epic defensive battle that saw the score tied 3-3 after five ends when Edward Jones third, Sean Matheson, made a great run back double to help post a deuce in the sixth end. World Financial blanked the seventh end and then couldn’t generate a deuce in the final end giving Team Cseke the 5-4 win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

OK Business Alliance stole points in the first two ends to go up 3-0 which forced Sturgeon Hall into aggressive play that back fired and gave Team Wright a huge steal of five. Team Brucker battled on but shook hands early to give Team Wright the lopsided 9-3 victory.

• Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes) vs Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark):

Artesano Cabinets was all business this night and after steals in the forth and fifth ends to go up 8-1, Sunset Ranch could only muster a single in the sixth and decided to shake hands giving Team McInnes the 8-2 win.

Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 10-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 9-5; OK Business Alliance (Wright) 8-5; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 7-5; Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 6-7; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) 6-8; Edward Jones (Cseke) 6-8; Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 6-8; World Financial Group (Ludwar) 4-9; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) 5-9.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.