Fraser Heights product Amanda Pearson will join the UBC Okanagan women’s hoops program this fall. -Image: Contributed

Surrey product brings size to Heat roster

The 6-foot-1 Amanda Pearson should help alleviate some of UBCO’s rebounding woes

Being outrebounded in every game by double digits was one of the downfalls of the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team last season.

With the recruitment of players like the 6-foot-1 Amanda Pearson, head coach Claire Meadows expects such statistics to become a thing of the past.

From Surrey and a soon-to-be graduate of Fraser Heights Secondary, Pearson will bring size and rebounding abilities to the Heat roster for the 2018-19 Canada West season,

Pearson hails from an athletic family, with a sister playing basketball at McMaster and both parents being provincial level athletes.

Pearson averaged 19.5 points per game this past season for Fraser Heights playing league games in the AA Fraser Valley South League. She was both a Fraser Valley and Surrey Valley all-star and a member of the Surrey Firefighter Tournament Dream Team for 2017-18.

Playing high level club basketball, Pearson was a member of the BC’s Finest squad from 2015 through 2017 and travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada for games.

With that level of training and exposure and showing potential Pearson found herself as one of the Top 20 Grade 12 players in BC, as listed by BC Sports Hub.

UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball and Canada Junior U18 women’s national team head coach, Claire Meadows, looks forward to the addition of the multi-talented Pearson.

“We are very excited to add Amanda to our roster,” said Meadows. “In addition to being an excellent student, Amanda has played a lot of competitive basketball and has had a successful club and high school career. Amanda will add some much needed size to our roster and a scoring presence inside.”

Loving the Kelowna lifestyle Pearson has decided to attend UBC Okanagan beginning in general studies with a desire to purse a course that she is passionate about.

To immerse in the UBC Okanagan experience Pearson, who also stared on the soccer pitch as a centre-back for Coastal FC in BCSPL, will live on-campus in her first year.

“I chose UBCO because of the beautiful campus (who doesn’t love Kelowna), the awesome people, and the hardworking basketball,” says Pearson. “I’m really excited to kickoff my university experience playing for an amazing basketball program and I can’t wait to contribute to the team on and off the court.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Just Posted

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

B.C. Horse Angels seek to end practice of horse slaughter

Non-profit organization finds new homes for rescued horses

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

Schoolmates welcome home Penticton boy fighting cancer

Big welcome for seven-year-old battling cancer at Holy Cross School

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Most Read