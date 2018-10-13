Sutton sparks B.C. Lions to 26-21 win over Calgary

BC Lions’ Tyrell Sutton, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Tyrell Sutton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in his debut for the B.C. Lions in a 26-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

B.C.’s Ty Long kicked field goals from 40, 27, 52 and 39 yards as the Lions improved to 8-7 in the West Division.

B.C. acquired Sutton in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 25.

We flexin’ on them now💪 20-4 🦁 pic.twitter.com/exSGMxaUej — BC Lions (@BCLions) October 14, 2018

Chris Matthews and Markeith Ambles had touchdown catches for Calgary, which lost at home for the first time this season. The Stampeders still top the division at 12-3.

Ambles also had a two-point convert pass. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 38 and 35 yards in front of announced 23,563 at McMahon Stadium.

B.C. has won five of its last six games and improved to 2-6 on the road.

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay, making his first start since Sept. 14 because of a shoulder injury, completed 14 of 25 passes for 193 yards. He was intecepted once.

Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell completed 17 of 38 passes for 215 yards and was picked off once.

A Saskatchewan Roughriders loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier Saturday had opened the door for the Stampeders to lock down first in the division with a win or a tie versus the Lions.

But the three playoff spots in the West and the cross-over berth in the East Division were still in play heading into Week 19.

Behind Calgary were Saskatchewan (10-6), Winnipeg (9-7), Edmonton (8-8) and B.C. tightly bunched.

Saturday’s game was the final regular-season appearance at McMahon by Lions coach Wally Buono, who has declared his 25th season as a CFL head coach will be his last.

A video tribute to the winningest coach in CFL history preceded the game. The 68-year-old won three Grey Cups with the Stampeders when he was their head coach from 1990 to 2002.

Down 26-21 late in the fourth quarter, a Calgary drive stalled on B.C.’s 27-yard line where the Stampeders turned the ball over on downs.

Calgary briefly led 21-20 in the third quarter on a 35-yarder by Paredes. Long countered with a 52-yard field goal minutes later.

The Stampeders scored a pair of touchdowns on B.C. turnovers and converted a two-point effort in the final three minutes of the first half to trail 20-18.

Tre Roberson picked off a Lulay pass and returned the ball 40 yards to the red zone, where Mitchell threw a 14-yard pass to Ambles for a major.

Calgary’s Wynton McManus recovered a Ricky Collins punt fumble to give the hosts the ball on B.C.’s 17-yard line.

Mitchell found Matthews in the end zone near the sideline for the latter’s first touchdown as a Stampeder.

Calgary had signed the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2012 and former NFLer on Oct. 2 to shore up a receiving corps decimated by injury.

Mitchell and Ambles connected for a two-point convert after Matthews scored.

Following a 38-yard field goal by Paredes, Sutton scored his second touchdown of the game on a one-yard plunge after Buono successfully challenged for pass interference in the second quarter.

Anthony Parker, a Stampeder for seven seasons before he was released this year, ran a 79-yard punt return to Calgary’s three-yard line late in the first quarter.

Sutton finished the drive for a 12-0 Lions lead. Long kicked field goals from 40 and 27 yards in the first quarter.

THE CANADIAN PRESS