Sweet swinging Okanagan College offence leads to 3-win opening weekend

The Okanagan College Coyotes won three of four games against the Victoria Golden Tide to open the 2023 CCBC season. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Coming off of a championship season, the Okanagan College Coyotes started the 2023 Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season right where they left off.

The Coyotes welcomed the Victoria Golden Tide to town to start the season and won three out of four games.

Starting on Friday night, the Coyotes came out swinging as they beat Victoria 10-0. The bats stayed hot on Saturday as the team won 15-5 and 9-4.

The offence cooled off in the last game of the series on Sunday as the Coyotes fell to the Golden Tide 5-3.

First baseman/outfielder Ethan Skiffington led the way for the Coyotes on the weekend as he batted .714 (5-7) with a double, six RBIs, three runs scored, five walks, and two stolen bases in three games. He also threw a scoreless inning in Sunday’s loss.

The Coyotes continue their homestand this weekend when they welcome the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs to town for four games. They will play two games on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and two more games on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. All games are at Elks Stadium.

BaseballCollege sportsKelownaOkanagan