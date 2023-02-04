Szturc and Golder’s three-point nights lead to Kelowna Rockets win

Carson Golder’s goal was his 20th of the season

Captain Gabriel Szturc and Carson Golder each collected a goal and two assists as they led the Kelowna Rockets to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night.

Just 4:29 into the first period, the Rockets found themselves down 2-0 after Vancouver got goals from Julian Cull and Damien Palmieri.

But the Rockets stormed back, getting goals from Adam Kydd and Ethan Middelsteadt to tie the game at two before the end of the first period. Kydd’s 15th goal of the season came on the power play.

Common @AdamKydd goal out in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/YwFZ8IIUDd — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 4, 2023

For Middelsteadt, who grew up watching Rockets games at Prospera Place, it was his first goal since being traded to the team a month ago.

Ethan Mittelsteadt grew up in Kelowna skating at Prospera Place before moving to Victoria when he was ten, tonight he recorded his first goal as a Rocket on home ice. pic.twitter.com/KEAa4BNJSx — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 4, 2023

The second period was all Rockets as Szturc and Golder scored, making it 4-2. Szturc’s goal, his 13th of the season and a power play marker, came just 57 seconds into the period.

Gabriel Szturc launches a Rocket for lucky number 13 on the season. @GSzturc x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/ATiZcaThaE — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 4, 2023

Meanwhile Golder’s goal was his 20th of the season, and he had to show off the footwork on the play.

Carson Golder shows off his ✨fancy footwork✨ on his 20th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/sUL15OR4de — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 4, 2023

Jackson DeSouza made it a three-goal lead when he scored 6:53 into the third period. It would end up being the game-winning goal as the Giants stormed back, scoring twice to make it a one-goal game, 5-4, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets held on for the win.

Scotty Cousins tees up his old pal Jackson DeSouza. pic.twitter.com/Y8lpF6y1ID — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 4, 2023

Kydd collected a goal and an assist on the night while defenceman Caden Price added two primary assists.

Jari Kykkanen made 25 saves on the win for the Rockets.

These two teams continued the stretch of not liking each other as they combined for another 40 penalty minutes. In five meetings over the last three weeks, Kelowna and Vancouver combined for 226 penalty minutes.

With the win, the Rockets improve to 16-26-3-0, holding onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are back in action on Saturday night as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to town. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

READ MORE: Rockets at home, Warriors on the road, and a possible playoff berth: Kelowna sports weekend preview

READ MORE: Major high school basketball tournament tips off in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL