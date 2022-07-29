Szturc of Kelowna Rockets to represent Czechia at world juniors

He is the first Rocket to be named to a team in the tournament

The first of what could be many Kelowna Rockets has been named to their country’s roster ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Gabriel Szturc has been named to Team Czechia.

In his first season with the Rockets last year, Szturc collected 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists), and put up a +12 rating in 67 games.

After the tournament had coronavirus issues when originally scheduled at the end of last December, the tournament got postponed and rescheduled to Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta.

On Team Czechia in the original tournament was Rockets forward Pavel Novak, who has been sidelined with an oncological disease. Because of that, he will not be taking part in the tournament in a couple of weeks.

