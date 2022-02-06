Tassy’s OT winner lifts Salmon Arm past West Kelowna

Simon Tassy of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks goes in on West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick with Warriors defenceman Charles Alexis-Legault trying to stop him. Derrick won this round, but Tassy scored in overtime, giving the Silverbacks a 2-1 BCHL win Saturday, Feb. 5, on t he road. (Tami Quan Photography)

BLAKE FRIARS

SALMON ARM SILVERBACKS

Simon Tassy scored 16 seconds into overtime to lift the Salmon Arm Silverbacks over the West Kelowna Warriors 2-1 in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Feb. 5, in West Kelowna.

The Silverbacks got a powerplay before the game was even 30 seconds old, as Warriors defenceman Charles Alexis-Legault hit Mat Bourgault in front of the ‘Backs bench without the puck and went off for interference. The Silverbacks had a couple of good looks but ultimately could not convert on the man advantage. They got another one shortly after John Evans was called for roughing. The Silverbacks surrendered a shorthanded breakaway for the second consecutive game as Chase Dafoe went in alone on goalie Owen Say,who denied him with the glove.

The Silverbacks again did not convert on the powerplay. The Warriors found the back of the net shortly after. Zach Riem ripped a shot off the crossbar, and the puck remained in the offensive zone and came to Brennan Nelson in the slot, who beat Say blocker side to open the scoring. The goal was his fourth of the season. The Warriors got a powerplay late in the period when Kieran Ruscheinski got the gate for tripping. Owen Say made a few key saves to keep it 1-0. The Warriors outshot Salmon Arm 13-6 in the first period.

The Silverbacks got a chance right away in the middle frame. Mike Ladyman fed a streaking Tassy for a breakaway pass. He deked to the backhand, but Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick made the save; in that same sequence, Noah Serdachny was called for goalie interference putting the Silverbacks shorthanded for a fourth time in the game. The Warriors did not generate a shot on the man advantage while the Silverbacks tied the game.

A loose puck came right to Tassy at the side of the net, and he jammed it past Derrick for his 30th of the campaign and 60th point overall. Later in the period, Zack Smith had a chance at the side of the net but could not capitalize. Smith is in his third game as a Silverback and can’t seem to buy a goal at the moment, and has had multiple chances each game.

Lucas Matta was called for cross-checking near the end of the second period and carried over 56 seconds of powerplay time into the third period. The Warriors outshot the Backs 11-10, as Say was again sharp for the Silverbacks.

There were no goals and no penalties in the third period, as the Warriors began to push for the lead. They outshot the Backs 14-6 in the final frame, and Say was forced to make many crucial saves throughout the period.

The Silverbacks needed only one shot in the extra frame, Tassy picked up the puck behind the net and darted up the ice, cut into the slot and let a laser beam go, and he went off the crossbar and into the net for his second of the night and 31st of the season.

Say was excellent again in goal for the Silverbacks, stopping 38 of 39 to win his 19th game of the season. This is the third consecutive game that finished with a 2-1 outcome.

With the win, the Silverbacks move to 27-5-3 on the season, one point ahead of the Penticton Vees for top spot in the Interior Conference, and will be back in action Wednesday at home against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

READ MORE: ‘Tears were inevitable’: Falkland man receives Oilers shirt worn by friend killed in Afghanistan

READ MORE: ‘Unreal backhand saucer pass’ part of 2-1 Salmon Arm Silverbacks victory

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksWest Kelowna Warriors