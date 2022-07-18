Team B.C. romps to fifth place at Canada Cup

Four Okanagan players help B.C. defeat Manitoba 31-19 at Kelowna Apple Bowl in U18 football tourney

Team B.C. defeats Team Manitoba 31-19 for fifth place at the 2022 Football Canada Cup U18 tournament at the Kelowna Apple Bowl Sunday, July 17 . (screen shot)

Team B.C. scored 28 points in the first half and coasted to a 31-19 win over Team Manitoba in the battle for fifth place at the Football Canada U18 Canada Cup tournament at the Kelowna Apple Bowl Sunday, July 17.

The B.C. roster includes Kelowna Secondary players Rocco Williams and Max Gainey, and Vernon Secondary’s Braden Khunkhun and Joe Murphy.

The host province finished with a record of 2-1.

They lost their opener to Team Alberta Monday, July 11, by a score of 18-17, but rebounded with a 36-3 romp over New Brunswick.

Quebec defeated Ontario 26-17 to win the bronze medal, while Saskatchewan won its third straight U18 Canada Cup title, downing Alberta 13-1 in the gold-medal game.

It’s the first time the football U-18 Canada Cup has been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsVernon