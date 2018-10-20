Carli Berry/Capital News

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

Mike Anderson’s team, representing The Thornhill Club in Thornhill, Ont. is walking away from the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship with a gold medal.

“For the last five or six games, they were virtually unbeatable out there,” said coach Jim Waite. “They just brought it, they forced every game. They forced the other team to make tough shots.”

Anderson, vice-skip Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison, and lead Lauren Harrison defeated Spain’s Sergio Vez for the gold medal Saturday at 3 p.m.

This is the first time Team Canada has won the championship.

“The way we played this afternoon, coming into this game it felt like a matter of time almost,” said Anderson.

More to come.

