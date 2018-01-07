Dave Mellof team is 7-3 after week 11 of play of Kelowna Super League -Image: Contributed

Team Mellof moves into top spot

Stolairus Aviation leads Kelowna’s Super Curling League standings

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs OK Business Alliance (Skip – Jock Tyre):

A tight game that was tied 2-2 after five ends when OK Business Alliance broke the game open with a deuce in the sixth and a steal of two in the seventh to take the 6-2 lead. Foothills Creamery were run out of rocks in the final end and shook hands to give Team Johnson the victory.

• Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson) vs Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski):

An offensive battle that looked like league-leading Raymond James was going to win again up 5-3 after five ends, but Acorn Dental took the lead with a huge three ender in the sixth end. The short handed Team Koffski ran out of gas in the final ends and after swapping singles, Acorn Dental group posted the 7-6 win.

• Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

Stolairus Aviation came out flying this night and was cruising with a 6-0 lead after three ends when it looked like they were going to crash when Sturgeon Hall came back with four unanswered points in the next three ends. Stolairus Aviation found the throttle again and closed the game out with a three ender in the seventh for the 9-4 victory and a tie for first place overall.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

Edward Jones looked a little worse for wear after the Christmas break and found themselves down 4-2 after five ends. Artesano Cabinets took advantage of a few missed shots and made a nice deuce in the sixth, then held Team Cseke to a single in the seventh and posted the 6-3 victory.

Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 7-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 7-4; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 6-3; Business Alliance (Wright) 6-4; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) and Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 5-6; World Financial Group (Ludwar) and Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 4-6; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) and Edward Jones (Cseke) 4-7.

Previous story
Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

Peachland residents fight proposed OCP amendment

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association will be attending Tuesday’s council meeting

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Team Mellof moves into top spot

Stolairus Aviation leads Kelowna’s Super Curling League standings

Faulty wheel causes traffic delays on Highway 33

A front wheel on a white pickup truck broke from its supports Sunday east of Kelowna

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Most Read