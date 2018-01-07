Team Mellof moves into top spot

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs OK Business Alliance (Skip – Jock Tyre):

A tight game that was tied 2-2 after five ends when OK Business Alliance broke the game open with a deuce in the sixth and a steal of two in the seventh to take the 6-2 lead. Foothills Creamery were run out of rocks in the final end and shook hands to give Team Johnson the victory.

• Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson) vs Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski):

An offensive battle that looked like league-leading Raymond James was going to win again up 5-3 after five ends, but Acorn Dental took the lead with a huge three ender in the sixth end. The short handed Team Koffski ran out of gas in the final ends and after swapping singles, Acorn Dental group posted the 7-6 win.

• Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

Stolairus Aviation came out flying this night and was cruising with a 6-0 lead after three ends when it looked like they were going to crash when Sturgeon Hall came back with four unanswered points in the next three ends. Stolairus Aviation found the throttle again and closed the game out with a three ender in the seventh for the 9-4 victory and a tie for first place overall.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

Edward Jones looked a little worse for wear after the Christmas break and found themselves down 4-2 after five ends. Artesano Cabinets took advantage of a few missed shots and made a nice deuce in the sixth, then held Team Cseke to a single in the seventh and posted the 6-3 victory.

Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 7-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 7-4; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 6-3; Business Alliance (Wright) 6-4; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) and Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 5-6; World Financial Group (Ludwar) and Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 4-6; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) and Edward Jones (Cseke) 4-7.