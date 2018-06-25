-Image: BC Summer Games

Team Okanagan send-off Tuesday at Stuart Park

The City of Kelowna and Pacific Sport Okanagan will recognize athletes heading to B.C. Summer Games

Athletes representing Team Okanagan will be recognized Tuesaday during a send-off barbecue Stuart Park, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature an official welcome from a Westbank First Nation Elder, send-off address from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, and PacificSport Okanagan Executive Director, Shaunna Taylor.

The BC Summer Games celebrates the 40th anniversary of the event this year: an event that brings together youth athletes from across the province in what is often their first experience in a multisport games. An important part of athlete and coach development, the BC Summer Games has been the springboard for countless Olympic, Paralympic and national team members, and we look forward to celebrating with a free barbecue, music and fun skill-testing games.

The event will close with the athletes and coaches attending a “Guide to the Games” session at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, to help prepare Team Okanagan for what will surely be a memorable experience for all.

“As the regional sport centre for the Okanagan Valley, PacificSport Okanagan is proud to welcome all participating athletes and coaches in this community event. We are grateful for the support of the City of Kelowna, who sees the important value of sport as a community-builder”, says Shaunna Taylor, Executive Director, PacificSport Okanagan. “By investing in local sport we are investing in future leaders, active community members, and an outstanding array of community volunteers.”

The B.C. Summer Games are set for July 19 to 22 in Cowichan.

Visit the PacificSport Okanagan website www.pacificsportokanagan.com for more information on athletes and coach development programs and events.

