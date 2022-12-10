Teddies were tossed but the Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria

The Rockets are back in action on Saturday night in the Lower Mainland

Teddies were tossed but it wasn’t enough as Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 to the Victoria Royals on Friday night (Dec. 9).

Despite sitting last in the Western Conference coming into the game, the Royals come out with a vengeance to start the game, taking a 2-0 lead just 4:46 into the game. Alex Thacker scored 1:33 into the game and Tanner Scott scored a few minutes later to make it 2-0.

The Rockets found themselves down 3-0 after the first period as former Rocket Jake Poole scored a powerplay goal.

It wasn’t until the 14:55 mark of the second period when 16-year-old Logan Peskett scored his first WHL goal to get the Rockets on the board, making it 3-1 and allowing the fans to throw their teddy bears on the ice.

We're pretty sure Colton Dach was the only person who picked Logan Peskett to score the Teddy Bear Toss goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/uhpMb1pqET — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 10, 2022

Forward Max Graham scored his fifth of the season 8:18 into the third period but that’s all the offense the Rockets could come up with.

Defense Ismail Abougouche collected two assists on the night for the Rockets.

Goaltender Talyn Boyko got chased after allowing the three first-period goals. Kykkanen came into the game and made 20 saves.

Poole wasn’t the only former Rocket to take it to his former team on Friday night as Royals goaltender Nicholas Cristiano made 31 saves in the win.

The Rockets are back in action on Saturday night, hoping to prevent teddy bears from being thrown onto the ice as the Vancouver Giants are having their own teddy bear toss night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

