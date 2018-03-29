Kelowna Springs Golf Club opened the new season by taking bookings on Wednesday. -Image: Kelowna Springs Facebook

Teeing it up on Kelowna area courses

Golfers in the Central Okanagan have several options as courses begin opening for the season

With sunnier skies, warmer temperatures and greener grass on the way, golfers in the Central Okanagan are chomping at the bit to dust off the clubs and tee it up for another season.

Much to their delight, several Kelowna area courses are already open, with many others set to take bookings within the next two weeks.

Kelowna Springs Golf Club opened up on Wednesday and expects business to be brisk this season.

“It’s in good shape, the greens are rolling nice,” Kelowna Springs assistant manager Sam Pridham said of the course’s condition. “It’s a little bit damp, but if the weather cooperates we should be in for a good year.”

If all goes as planned and flooding doesn’t play havoc with the course, Pridham expects 2018 to be one of the busier seasons for bookings at Kelowna Springs, with upwards of 50,000 rounds being played. Carts will be allowed on the course within the next week.

Two Eagles Golf Club began taking bookings on Saturday, March 17, one of the earliest openings in the Central Okanagan.

“It’s in super shape,” Two Eagles pro shop assistant manager Kim Ausman said of the West-Kelowna-based course.

Opening dates for several local clubs:

• Two Eagles—Opened March 17

Mission Creek—Opened March 24

• Kelowna Golf and Country Club—Opened March 27

• Kelowna Springs—Opened March 28

The Harvest—Opened March 29

Shannon Lake—First nine opens March 30

• Shadow Ridge—Opens March 30

• Sunset Ranch—Opens March 30

• The Pinnacle—Opens April 4-6

• Gallagher’s Canyon—Opens April 11-13

• The Bear—Opens April 6

• The Quail—Opens April 13

