Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

The club has been saving to purchase equipment to improve programs and facilities

The Telemark Nordic Club was gifted an early holiday present this year.

Thanks to funds from the BC Community Gaming’s Capital Grants Funds, the West Kelowna club received $250,000 to be used for various club needs. The number one expected purchase will be a brand new snowcat grooming machine that will improve track conditions.

“This generous grant from the province of B.C. means the club can now purchase a brand new machine ensuring we have world class grooming for many years to come,” said club general manager Mike Edwards.

“Also allowing the club to put more money into other projects to help build Nordic ski programs and facilities at Telemark for the benefit of the Central Okanagan community.”

The grant, along with club savings and fundraisers, will help Telemark keep trails well-maintained and groomed for upcoming events in 2020.

