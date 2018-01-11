Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Telemark’s Gareth Williams (left), Knute Johnsgaard from the Canadian Olympic team and Graham Nishikawa, Canadian ParaNordic Olympic team guide. -Image: Contributed

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Two members of the Telemark Cross Country Ski Team have qualified for the World Junior Ski Championships later this month in Goms, Switzerland.

Thanks to their performances at the Canadian World Junior Ski Trials in Monte Sainte Anne, QC, Telemark’s Gareth Williams (U23) and Hannah Mehain (U20) have both earned berths at the worlds.

At the trials, eight skiers represented the Telemark club, sponsored by Kelowna Toyota.

Facing stiff competition, several skiers achieved top 10 and 20 placings, proving that Telemark is one of the strongest cross-country ski teams in Canada. Highlights included:

• Gareth Williams (1st, U23) and David Walker (6th, U23) in the men’s 30 km Skiathlon.

• Hannah Mehain (1st, U20) in the Women 5 km Classic, 4th in the Skate Sprint and 7th in the 10 km Skiathlon.

• Gareth Williams (4th, U23), Thomas Hardy (10th, U23) and Alex McDonald (11th, U23) in the Men’s 15 km Classic.

• Tallon Noble (9th, U20) and Ian Williams (11th, U20) in the men’s 10 km Classic.

• Tallon Noble (5th, U20) and Alex McDonald (19th, Open) in the men’s Skate Sprint.

• Cole Turner, the youngest competitor on the squad, achieved a 34th in U20 placing in the men’s 10 km Classic.

The Telemark team was supported by a team of Cross Country B.C. coaches including Telemark head coach Adam Elliot, Matt Smider from Revelstoke Nordic and Chris Manhard (B.C. team head coach).

