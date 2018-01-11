Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Telemark’s Gareth Williams (left), Knute Johnsgaard from the Canadian Olympic team and Graham Nishikawa, Canadian ParaNordic Olympic team guide. -Image: Contributed

Two members of the Telemark Cross Country Ski Team have qualified for the World Junior Ski Championships later this month in Goms, Switzerland.

Thanks to their performances at the Canadian World Junior Ski Trials in Monte Sainte Anne, QC, Telemark’s Gareth Williams (U23) and Hannah Mehain (U20) have both earned berths at the worlds.

At the trials, eight skiers represented the Telemark club, sponsored by Kelowna Toyota.

Facing stiff competition, several skiers achieved top 10 and 20 placings, proving that Telemark is one of the strongest cross-country ski teams in Canada. Highlights included:

• Gareth Williams (1st, U23) and David Walker (6th, U23) in the men’s 30 km Skiathlon.

• Hannah Mehain (1st, U20) in the Women 5 km Classic, 4th in the Skate Sprint and 7th in the 10 km Skiathlon.

• Gareth Williams (4th, U23), Thomas Hardy (10th, U23) and Alex McDonald (11th, U23) in the Men’s 15 km Classic.

• Tallon Noble (9th, U20) and Ian Williams (11th, U20) in the men’s 10 km Classic.

• Tallon Noble (5th, U20) and Alex McDonald (19th, Open) in the men’s Skate Sprint.

• Cole Turner, the youngest competitor on the squad, achieved a 34th in U20 placing in the men’s 10 km Classic.

The Telemark team was supported by a team of Cross Country B.C. coaches including Telemark head coach Adam Elliot, Matt Smider from Revelstoke Nordic and Chris Manhard (B.C. team head coach).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets see ‘Birds, Giants in weekend set
Next story
After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Just Posted

Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Officers want to talk with a woman seen in the Leon Avenue area after an early morning fire Thursday

Residents want short-term rentals in Lake Country

Currently, the district doesn’t have policies in place for short-term rentals

Snowy accident in West Kelowna

A crash happened on Boucherie at 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Tyrell Johnston’s The Wolves of Winter has earned spots in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

Semi collides with pick up truck in Kelowna

Highway 97 and Underhill is the scene of an accident that occurred over the noon hour Thursday

Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Accelerate Okanagan to expand programs targeting clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Rockets see ‘Birds, Giants in weekend set

Kelowna looks for bounce back against Seattle after loss at home last Friday

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read