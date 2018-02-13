Michelle Jakszuk and the UBCO Heat, who swept Thompson Rivers, will be home for the first round of the Canada West playoffs, Feb. 22 to 24. -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat Athletics

Ten straight for Heat, wrap season in Manitoba

UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball squad takes two from TRU, undefeated in 2018.

Steve Manuel’s UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball squad has yet to lose a match in 2018.

The Heat will try continue the trend this weekend in Winnipeg as they close out the Canada West regular season against the Manitoba Bisons.

The No. 1-ranked UBCO women (18-4) sit in a tie for second spot in the conference with UBC, one game back of the Calgary Dinos (19-3).

The Heat ran their winning streak to 10 matches with a home-and-home sweep of the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack.

On Thursday in Kelowna, UBCO used a balanced attack on the way to a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-16) over TRU.

Michelle Jakszuk led the way for the Heat with a game-high 12 kills, along with 13 digs for a double-double. Aidan Lea tallied 10 kills on 20 attacks.

On Saturday in Kamloops, the Heat posted 3-0 victory over the ‘Pack—25-16, 26-24, 25-20.

Sara McCreary spearheaded the UBCO attack with 25 assists, while adding six digs. Lea had 10 kills and five service acest

The Heat will be at home for the opening round of the Canada West playoffs, with the quarterfinals set for the weekend of Feb. 22 to 25.

Heat men…

The UBC Okanagan men couldn’t win a match against TRU but the Heat’s Lars Bornemann moved ever closer to an all-time school record.

The fifth-year senior finished the weekend with 1,251 career kills, just nine shy of Nate Speijer’s Heat record (1,260).

On Thursday, the Heat were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a four-set loss to the Wolfpack.

Devon Cote had 10 kills and three blocks for Heat, while Morgan Nichols was one short of his career high for assists with 44.

On Saturday in Kamloops, Bornemann had 12 kills in another 3-1 loss (19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20). Cote added 10 kills in 35 swings, with two service aces and a solo block, while Nichols had 39 assists.

The Heat (5-17) will close out the regular season this coming weekend in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Bisons.

