Tennis Talks: Who is winning in Lake Country?

Jack Johnston (left) and Craig Leduchowski (right) lead their team to victory during the last Lake Country tournament. - Contributed

The Lake Country tennis club organized its fourth annual Team Tennis Tournament Sunday, July 29, under blistering hot conditions.

Many of the players were almost swooning under the intense heat, according to the Lake Country Tennis Association’s news release.

Twenty-four players were organized into four six-player teams carrying the names: Blue, Red, Green and White. The courts were awash with a sea of colours, the release said.

Each different coloured team played all the others in round robin format: men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles. Heading into the final round Team Green and Team White were tied for first with six matches won apiece.

However, Team Green emerged victorious with seven matches won, the release said. Team White was second with six matches won. Team Red third with five matches won and Team Blue fourth with three matches won.

Team Green consisted of the stars: Craig Leduchowski, Jack Johnston, John Smith, Linda Smith, Gael Stairs and Brenda Exner.

