That’s a wrap: Day 2 of B.C. Games ends with multiple ties in gold, bronze

It was a sunny day in Kamloops for the second day of competition at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.
The Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 continues to lead in the medal count, so far bringing home 25 gold, 32 silver and 25 bronze.
Fraser River Zone 4 has maintained second followed by the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 holding third.
The bump in medals was in part due to a two-way tie for gold and four-way tie for bronze, all within the same women’s beam and women’s vault gymnastics competitions.
On the slopes, Olympian Elli Terwiel was hanging out at Sun Peaks as the Games athletic ambassador, where youth competed in skiing and snowboarding slopestyle.
Saturday’s results:
Biathlon mixed relay
Gold – Fraser Valley (Zone 3): Alyssa Chapman, Jaclyn Kealy, William Tang, Jeremiah Ward (all from Abbotsford)
Silver – Cariboo-North East (Zone 8): Nicholas Veeken, Quinn Neil, Brynn Witwicki, Elise Clare (all from Prince George)
Bronze – Vancouver-Coastal (Zone 5): Taylor Fulton (Whistler), Sofie Hill (Garibaldi Highlands), Sean Benson (Vancouver), Simon Long (Whistler)
Women’s biathlon sprint
Results not available yet
Men’s biathlon sprint
Results not available yet
Men’s class C 1m diving
Gold – Curtis Frohloff, Victoria
Silver – Carter Baker, Surrey
Bronze – Oliver Barker, North Vancouver
Women’s class C 1m diving
Gold – Paige Bush, Langley
Silver – Madeline Green, Surrey
Bronze – Karina Andrada, Coquitlam
Pre-novice women’s figure skating
Gold – Emily Sales, Kelowna
Silver – Maho Harada, Surrey
Bronze – Emily Millard, North Vancouver
Pre-novice men’s figure skating
Gold – Vincent Laing, Vancouver
Silver – Jonathan Wu, North Delta
Bronze – David Li, Richmond
Juvenile women’s figure skating
Gold – Kayla Halliday, Langley
Silver – Ellie Cheung, Richmond
Bronze – Della Williamson, Abbotsford
Special Olympics figure skating
Tin Yee Ho – first, Level 1 women
Desiree Grubell – first, Level 2 women
Stephanie Divin – first, Level 3 women
Emily Walzak – second, Level 3 women
Eric Pahima – first, Level 2 men
Jeff Leung – second, Level 2 men
Matthew Lai – first, Level 3 men
Judo mixed team competition
Gold – Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6)
Silver – Caribou-North East (Zone 8)
Bronze – Kootenays (Zone 1)
Bronze – Fraser River (Zone 4)
Women’s giant slalom, alpine skiing
Gold – Kaila Lafreniere, Whistler
Silver – Sara Stiel, Mount Currie
Bronze – Talyn Lorimer, Kamloops
Men’s giant slalom, alpine skiing
Gold – Liam Vanhooren, Calgary
Silver – Sam Fuller, Whistler
Bronze – Oliver Young, Vernon
Women’s 500m cross-country skiing
Gold – Zara Bucher, Enderby
Silver – Julianne Moore, Salmon Arm
Bronze – Maya Maturo, Rossland
Men’s 500m cross-country skiing
Gold – Pedar Ree, Vernon
Silver – Hugo Henckel, Courtenay
Bronze – Elliot Wilson, Revelstoke
Women’s juvenile 500m cross-country skiing
Gold – Lys Milne, Salmon Arm
Silver – Marlie Molinaro, Whistler
Bronze – Sophia van Varseveld, Salmon Arm
Men’s juvenile 500m cross-country skiing
Gold – Lucas Sadesky, Vernon
Silver – Gregor Graham, Kelowna
Bronze – Trond May, Salmon Arm
U17 women’s freestyle, slopestyle
Gold – Tanya Rubinova, Burnaby
Silver – Raina Schnerch, Invermere
Bronze – Catrina Krejci, Courtnay
U17 men’s freestyle, slopestyle
Gold – Luc Dallaire, Kamloops
Silver – Evan Bush, Coldstream
Bronze – Owen Brunt, Kelowna
U14 women’s freestyle, slopestyle
Gold – Zoe Greze-Kozuki, Campbell River
Silver – Emilia Oziewicz, Surrey
Bronze – Chase Capicik, Squamish
U14 men’s freestyle, slopestyle
Gold – Aidan Mulvhill, Garibaldi Highlands
Silver – Caden Ferguson, Vancouver
Bronze – Tate Garrod, Vernon
Women’s snowboard slopestyle
Gold – Maggie Crompton, Whistler
Silver – Juliette Pelchat, Whistler
Bronze – Reese Tarasoff, West Kelowna
Men’s snowboard slopestyle
Gold – Zakk Harman, North Vancouver
Silver – Truth Smith, Whistler
Bronze – Jonathon Michalchuk, Nelson
U14 women’s 400m speed skating
Gold – Alexia Seely, Vanderhoof
Silver – Clara Johnson, Chilliwack
Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam
U14 men’s 400m speed skating
Gold – Samuel Green, Mission
Silver – Nate Benn, Vernon
Bronze – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody
U14 women’s 200m speed skating
Gold – Alexis Seely, Vanderhoof
Silver – Clara Johnson, Chillwack
Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam
U14 men’s 200m speed skating
Gold – Samuel Green, Mission
Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody
Bronze – Nate Benn, Vernon
U16 women’s 1,500m speed skating
Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam
Silver – Laura Hall, Salmon Arm
Bronze – Annabelle Green, Mission
U16 men’s 1,500m speed skating
Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George
Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver
Bronze – Noah Hyun, Port Coquitlam
Men’s level 3 floor gymnastics
Gold – Trenton Oberndorf, Surrey
Silver – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Mission
Men’s level 3 all-around gymnastics
Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Silver – Russell Woodward, Richmond
Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Port Moody
Women’s beam, JO7 gymnastics
Gold – Neiva Chung, Coquitlam
Silver – Claire Pakulak, Surrey
Bronze – Eden Bellman, Nelson
Women’s gymnastics uneven beam
Gold – Sophie Kraushaar, Langley
Silver – Claire Pakulak, Surrey
Bronze – Ava Lappin, Delta
Women’s vault, JO7 gymnastics
Gold – Ava Lappin, Delta
Gold – Dafni can Hellemond, Nelson
Bronze – Pakulak, Surrey
Women’s beam, JO8 gymnastics
Gold – Talya Pollak, Burnaby
Silver – Jessie Keeley, Vancouver
Bronze – Rebecca Wharton, Kamloops
Bronze – Brooke Miller, Surrey
Women’s uneven bars, J08 gymnastics
Gold – Georgia Stewart, Vancouver
Silver – Lauren Robertson, Abbotsford
Bronze – Hannah Sommer, Campbell River
Women’s vault, JO8 gymnastics
Gold – Makenzie Grant, Delta
Silver – Brooke Miller, Surrey
Bronze – Ksenia Stansell, Campbell River
Men’s parallel bars, level 3 gymnastics
Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Silver – Blake Morfitt, Langley
Bronze – Owen Fielding, Langley
Bronze – Russell Woodward, Richmond
Bronze – Hunter Woodhead, Richmond
Men’s gymnastics rings, level 3
Gold – Russell Woodward, Richmond
Silver – Lucas Liu, Richmond
Bronze – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Men’s vault, level 3 gymnastics
Gold – Jackson Martin, Campbell River
Silver – Trenton Oberndorf, Surrey
Bronze – Gage Reilly, Victoria
Men’s Pommel Horse, level 3 gymnastics
Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Silver – Russell Woodward, Richmond
Bronze – Sam Dubuc
Men’s high bars, level 3 gymnastics
Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission
Silver – Lucas Liu, Richmond
Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Port Moody