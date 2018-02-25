B.C. Games

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

It’s the final the day of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

The weekend has been filled with tons of fun and excitement for the more than 1,200 athletes and 350 coaches.

Many of the competitors stepped up on the podium during the weekend, as 453 medals were handed out.

The Vancouver Coastal Zone was first in the standings, followed by the Fraser River and in third the Thompson Okanagan Zone.

There were many memorable moments during the Games aside from the competition.

From the debut of snowboarding at the B.C. Winter Games to the three-way ties in multiple events in gymnastics, to therapy dogs making their first appearance at the event.

If you missed it check out some of our stories from the weekend:

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Just Posted

Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

Kelowna firefighters purchase therapy equipment for kids

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society members have emotional day

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of recent events at the Kelowna Capital News online community calendar

Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge on the Olympics in PyeongChang

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Robinson Crusoe+Friday sails into Penticton

Children’s Showcase presents Axis Theatre’s take on the classic tale

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Annual slo-pitch tournament had been running for 30 years

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Most Read