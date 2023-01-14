The Peach Boys: West Kelowna Warriors extend winning streak to three games

The West Kelowna Warriors are 2-0 all-time in the Peachland jerseys

Everything was just peachy at Royal LePage Place on Friday night as the West Kelowna Warriors extended their winning streak to three, beating the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3.

For the second consecutive season, it was Peachland Warriors night, instead of West Kelowna as the team wore peach-coloured jerseys.

The Warriors took the lead just 2:45 into the contest when Jake Bernadet scored his sixth goal of the season. The game would be tied after the first period though as Austin Fraser scored his ninth goal of the season on the powerplay.

Prince George took the lead just over seven minutes into the second period when Jake Schneider found the back of the net for the 13th time this season.

But West Kelowna scored three goals in succession to take a 4-2 lead into the third, with goals from Rylee Hlusiak, Ben McDonald (powerplay), and Luke Devlin. Devlin’s goal came with some dramatics as it happened in the final second of the period.

Ty Gagno found the back of the net in the third period to make it 4-3 but the Warriors shut Prince George down the rest of the way, leading to the team’s 19th win of the season.

Bernadet and Devlin each finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Cayden Hamming was great between the pipes for the Warriors, making 27 saves in the win.

With the win, the Warriors remain third in the BCHL’s Interior Conference standings with a 19-10-4-0 record (42 points).

The Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday as they travel down to the Okanagan Connector to take on the Merritt Centennials at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

