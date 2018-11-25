The Kelowna Rockets and Canucks Autism Network at the Grey Cup Party at The Train Station Pub, Sunday Nov. 25 photo:Facebook

The Rockets celebrate The Grey Cup with a cause

The Rockets teamed up with Canucks Autism Network for a party

Kelowna celebrated the 106th Grey Cup with a cause in mind.

The Kelowna Rockets and the Canucks Autism Network teamed up for a Grey Cup Party at The Train Station Pub Sunday afternoon.

The day started with a tailgate party where the Rockets scrimmaged with some of the children that are part of the Canucks Autism Network. All to the scent of burgers on the barbecue.

A silent auction filled the bar top of the local pub, which included a suite for Dierks Bentley’s upcoming concert and a signed hockey stick.

The Kelowna Rockets has donated $95,000 to the Canucks Autism Network over their three years of partnership, that has been partially matched by Scotia Wealth Management. One in six Canadian children have been diagnosed with Autism and there are over 1,000 children in the Okanagan region.

“We got in on the ground floor and we have been able to embrace it and see real results and see that the amount of children that are being helped,” said Anne-Marie Hamilton, secretary treasurer for The Rockets Alumni Foundation director of marketing and game operations for the Rockets. “We feel that we have made an impact and that’s probably more than anything we have been able to truly make an impact and help children.”

The Rockets will host the Vancouver Giants for Hat Trick Wednesday, Nov. 29.

