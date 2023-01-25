The stretch run starts now: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Merritt to town

The Warriors went 20-10-4-0 in the first half of the BCHL season

The West Kelowna Warriors went 20-10-4-0 in the first half of the BCHL season and sit third in the Interior Conference. (@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

After an 11-day break, the West Kelowna Warriors are back in action.

On Wednesday night, the Warriors welcome the Merritt Centennials to town, who they beat 6-4 on Jan. 14. West Kelowna leads the season series 2-0, outscoring Merritt 14-5.

The team was on the break along with the entire BCHL as the BCHL All-Star weekend in Penticton took place last weekend. Forward Jaiden Moriello and goaltender Justin Katz were the team’s participants at the festivities.

As the second half of the season starts, the Warriors find themselves third in the Interior Conference with a record of 20-10-4-0 while Merritt is last in the conference sitting at 10-22-3-1.

Going into the break, the team were winners of four-straight game and hope to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

In the first half of the season, the Warriors were a tale of two teams. They started out by going 12-2-2-0 in their first 16 games but then suffered a stretch from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30 where they went 3-8-2-0. But new year brought on a new team as they are a perfect 4-0-0-0 in January.

They sit only behind Penticton and Cranbrook in the standings, who the Warriors are a combined 0-6-2-0 against this season.

Home ice advantage was also big for the Warriors in the first half as they went 12-4-0-0 at Royal LePage Place.

The second half starts on home ice on Wednesday night between West Kelowna and Merritt with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets defenceman shows off skating ability, ready for Top Prospects game

READ MORE: Salt & Brick Group buys Bad Tattoo Kelowna, rebrands as high-end sports bar

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaLocal SportsMerrittOkanaganWest Kelowna Warriors