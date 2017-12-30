Kelowna’s Jerome Blake won two gold and one silver at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. -Image: Canada Games

The Year in Sports: Three national medals for Blake

Competing on the national stage brought out the best in Kelowna’s Jerome Blake in 2017.

The Rutland Senior Secondary grad sprinted to three medals, including two gold, at the Canada Summer Games in July in Winnipeg.

Blake nosed out Ontario’s Karson Kowalchuk in the 200 metres in a time of 20.87 for his first gold medal of the games.

He then won his second title as a member of B.C.’s men’s 4×400 relay team.

Blake very nearly opened the games with gold as well, but settled for silver in the 100 metres by the slimmest margins—0.002 seonds—to Kowalchuk in a photo finish. Both runners were clocked at 10.38 seconds, a new B.C. Games record.

The Kelowna athlete was thrilled to once again wear B.C. colours on the national stage.

“It’s always a pleasure to represent my province,” Blake said. “It’s always a joy for me to come out here and represent B.C. Everyone from B.C is like family. They support each other no matter what.”

“It’s been a pleasure being here,” Blake added. “The city of Winnipeg and the province of Manitoba have hosted us very well. All of these volunteers leave their homes and families to come out here and help us out.”

Previous story
Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Just Posted

2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

The Kelowna Capital News looks back on the year’s most memorable stories

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Ski hills reporting great conditions

Lots of new snow up top

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

EDITORIAL: Human spirit carries the day

We salute the people that made a difference in the Kelowna and Lake Country communities

Letter: Scrooged by company at Christmas

Kelowna letter-writer says a change in ownership wasn’t a great move for local senior’s home

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Most Read