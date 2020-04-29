The Armstrong Shamrocks (light jersey) beat the Kelowna Raiders in last year’s Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League playoff finale for their fifth straight championship. The Irish will not get a chance at a six-peat as the league has cancelled its 2020 season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancels season

Unanimous decision among the four teams in Armstrong, Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

Another North Okanagan sports loop has cancelled its season before getting started due to COVID-19.

The four-team Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League announced Tuesday, April 28, it would not play in 2020.

It was a unanimous decision among the Armstrong Shamrocks, Vernon Tigers, Kelowna Raiders and Kamloops Rattlers.

“All four cities have unknown floor time available with hockey season always just around the corner,” said Tigers’ player representative Brennan Plante about the possibility of starting the season later in summer. “The ice is always an issue. Typically there is a lack of player and volunteer commitment in the summer months, as well as a drop in fan support as we compete with Okanagan summer activities.

“Even if we had a shortened season, it would most likely not be financially feasible.”

The Shamrocks are the five-time defending league playoff champions. The Tigers returned to the fold in 2019 after a six-year absence.

The five-team Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League expects a decision on its season will be made in a day or two, according to league commissioner Jeff Hanley.

The league played 2019 with three teams – Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers, Kamloops Venom and the playoff champion South Okanagan Flames of Penticton – and added the expansion Kelowna Kodiaks and reborn Armstrong Shamrocks for 2020.


Lacrosse

