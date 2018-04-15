Kamryn Greenhalgh (left) and Kate Levinsen both won provincial titles at the B.C. Gymnastics Championships in PoCo. -Image: OGC

Three B.C. artistic titles for OGC athletes

Kamryn Greenhalgh, Kate Levinsen and Elliot Bone won their respective titles at the provincials.

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s artistic athletes made their share of trips to the podium at the B.C. Gymnastics Championships in Port Coquitlam.

More than 1,000 athletes from across the province competed to vie for the crown as B.C. Champion in their respective age categories and levels.

Here are the results for OGC competitors:

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Kate Levinsen and Kamryn Greenhalgh both walked away as Provincial Champion in the Level 6 and Level 10 categories, respectively.

Greenhalgh earned a spot on Team BC and will be competing at Canadian Championships in Waterloo, ON in May. Her coach, Heather Ivanitz, will be the team coach travelling with Team BC.

Levinsen won the Level 6, 2005 age category after earning second place on vault and bars and third place on beam and floor.

Veronika Yacovelli is the provincial champion on three events for her performances on the bars, beam and floor, which led to a third overall.

Piper Campo finished second overall in the 2007 age group where she finished as the floor exercise provincial champion and also earned a silver on beam.

Iulia Tarasenco is the provincial floor exercise champion in the Level 7, 2007 age category. Tarasenco finished 6th overall tied with her teammate Sydney Ortynski. Ortynski’s top finish was a 5th place on the balance beam.

In the Level 5, 2004-2006 age category, Taylor Morrison finished 8th overall with a 5th place on vault. Raedyn Furneaux finished with an 8th place on the floor exercise.

Haylee VanSteinburg earned third overall in the 2007 age category after finishing in second place on vault and first on beam. Shiphra Penner finished in 4th place on bars and floor exercise for a 7th overall finish. Alexandra Kennedy finished 5th on vault, while Eva Solano finished 8th on vault.

Izabelle Coetzee finished second on vault and 6th overall in the 2008 age category. Tara Dunn earned 4th place on bars and beam for a 7th overall. Junelle Sabang’s top placing was 6th place on balance beam.

Taylor Bowden competed in the Level 8 category where she finished 10th place on vault.

Amanda Jaggard finished with 4th place on bars and balance beam in the Level 9 2005-2006 age category, while Kyleigh Crawford finished with a 5th place on bars. Samantha Pelletier finished 11th place on balance beam.

Kamryn Greenhalgh finished as All Around Provincial Champion in the Level 10, 2003-2005 age category. Greenhalgh earned a silver medal on floor and a bronze on the balance beam. Gabriela Beselt finished with a bronze medal on the uneven bars for a 7th overall finish.

Vanessa Bulcock competed in the Level 10, 2000-2002 age category where she finished with a 5th place on the vault.

Olive Fenske competed in the Aspire 1 category where she earned 7th on vault.

In the Aspire 2 category, Miah Denis finished with a bronze medal on the uneven bars and a 5th overall. Natalia Simeunovic earned 5th on vault and uneven bars.

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Elliot Bone earned a gold medal as provincial champion on the rings in the Level 3 competition. This category consisted of nearly 30 young men vying for the top spot. Rylen Thompson finished with a silver medal on vault and 8th overall in the Level 3 competition. Brent Rambold finished with a 4th place on pommel horse and 6th place on rings. Nate Banner earned an 8th place on the floor. Artiom Potapciuc’s top finish was 13th on rings and Tristan Edwards top finish was 16th on vault.

In the Level 4 competition, Willis Plant finished with a 4th place on floor and 8th on pommel horse, vault and overall.

In the Level 1 category, Preston Popoff finished with gold on floor, vault, parallel bars and earned silver on pommel horse, rings, high bar and all around.

Chase Houston finished with silver on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, bronze on high bar and silver all around

Peyton Henry earned gold on pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar, silver on floor and gold all around.

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

Serious Crime Unit seeks witnesses in suspicious death

Kelowna RCMP releases photos in search of witnesses in the death of a man this spring in Rutland.

Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society is holding a blood clinic today

In Photos: Students showcase science skills at annual fair

The 2018 Central Okanagan Regional Science Fair is held today at Aberdeen Hall

Lake Country trails need improvements, says walking group

Walk Around Lake Country will make present to council Tuesday night

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Fat Cat Festival invites community to get involved

Interior Savings children’s festival looks for community partners and volunteers for June event

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Foodies find your fill in the Okanagan

Need a place to eat this weekend? We’ve got you covered

