Three former Kelowna Falcons make 2022 MLB opening day

32 players from the West Coast League are on opening day rosters

With the 2022 Major League Baseball season up and running, three former Kelowna Falcons have cracked big show rosters.

Relief pitcher Ryan Tepera is opening the season with the Los Angeles Angels. He made several relief appearances for the Falcons in 2009 before getting drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton is entering his sixth major league season. Last year, he became the first former-Falcon to make it to the World Series. Back in 2012, he threw 39.1 innings over 11 appearances, striking out 42 batters for the Falcons. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 20th round in 2015.

Outfielder Connor Joe has cracked the Colorado Rockies opening day roster. He also made the San Francisco Giants opening day roster in 2019. The now 29-year old played for the Falcons in 2011 after graduating high school. He batted .273 with six RBIs that season. In 2014, Joe was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Former Falcon and the pride of Ladner, B.C., pitcher James Paxton signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason and is currently on their 60-day disabled list as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery. In 2007 for the Falcons, Paxton made 11 appearances, striking out 62 batters over 70.1 innings. He finished that season with a 2.74 ERA.

In total, 32 players that played in the West Coast League are on 2022 MLB opening day rosters.

The Kelowna Falcons open their season at Elks Stadium on Friday, June 3 as they welcome the Victoria Harbourcats to town.

